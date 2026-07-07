Springbase Launches Multilingual Voice-to-Agent Capabilities, Turning Spoken Ideas into Finished Work

Disruptive capability helps users globally turn spoken ideas into research, plans, workflows, code, websites and digital products

A first-of-a-kind experience that moves beyond dialogue into execution, with explainability behind every decision, ushering a new era where anyone can create sophisticated digital experiences.” — Bharat Golchha

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InnoventuresAI Inc., headquartered in Delaware, United States of America, today announced the launch of a new multilingual voice-to-execution capability for Springbase .ai, designed to help users move from spoken ideas to structured outputs through natural conversation.Unlike traditional voice assistants designed primarily for conversation, Springbase.ai’s voice assistant is designed to support multi-step execution. Since the new capability supports over 150 languages, it enables users across markets to research, plan, build, create and deploy digital products or applications by conversing with the Springbase.ai platform. Users can describe what they want to create, and Springbase.ai helps translate those spoken requests into structured, tangible outputs.It can process complex, layered spoken requests and convert them into practical outputs such as interactive presentations, images, research reports, functional websites, apps, workflows, and more.“We are delivering a first-of-a-kind experience designed to move beyond dialogue into execution, and through the explainability and rationale offered by the platform behind each decision. This disruptive innovation ushers in a new era of AI creation, where anyone can create sophisticated digital experiences simply by describing what they want in any language.” said Bharat Golchha, Co-founder at Springbase.ai. “Thus, making it easier for users to iterate and build, plan or research.”A short product demo showing voice-to-execution workflows is available in Youtube The new multilingual voice capability is now available globally at springbase.ai. The platform’s existing productivity suite, including AI workflows, report generation, meeting recording, transcription and more, remains accessible to professionals and organizations at $9.99, inclusive of taxes. Users can register directly at springbase.ai while maintaining ownership and control over their data.About InnoventuresAI Inc.InnoventuresAI Inc. is a technology company specializing in AI-driven productivity solutions. Its flagship platform, Springbase.ai, provides an integrated environment for professionals to manage goals, context, and output through advanced AI workflows.

I Built a Website in 2 Minutes Using ONLY My Voice! 🤯 (Springbase AI)

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