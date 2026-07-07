Fullpower AI-Biosensing

Fullpower-AI uses AWS to scale high-fidelity sleep and environmental intelligence across connected smart beds, helping advance the future of healthier sleep.

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How AWS Helps Power Fullpower-AI Sleep Intelligence for Smart Beds Globally

Fullpower-AI uses AWS to scale high-fidelity sleep and environmental intelligence across connected smart beds, helping advance the future of healthier sleep.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — July 7th, 2026 — Fullpower-AI, the company behind Sleeptracker-AI® and advanced contactless biosensing for smart beds, today highlighted how it is using Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to support its global sleep technology platform.

Fullpower-AI’s cloud infrastructure relies on AWS across key global markets, including North America, Europe, Japan, South Korea, China, and other regions. By building on AWS, Fullpower-AI can securely process and analyze high-fidelity sleep and environmental data at scale, supporting connected smart bed deployments worldwide.

The future of sleep lies beyond simply measuring it. It is about understanding the sleeper’s environment — including temperature, humidity, airflow, and air quality — and then intelligently improving that environment to support better rest and health.

A new landmark study from Stanford, UCSF, and Fullpower-AI, based on 24.2 million nights of sleep data, shows that the sleep environment is strongly associated with sleep quality and respiratory stability. The research highlights how environmental factors such as temperature and humidity can influence sleep stages, sleep efficiency, and breathing stability during the night.

These findings underscore the next frontier in sleep technology: Environmental Intelligence. By combining contactless biosensing, large-scale analytics, and responsive smart bed systems, Fullpower-AI’s Sleeptracker-AI platform helps smart beds better understand the relationship between the sleeper and the sleep environment.

“Sleep is one of the highest-frequency windows into human health,” said Philippe Kahn, founder and CEO of Fullpower-AI. “By using AWS, we are able to support secure, scalable, global sleep intelligence for connected smart beds. The next era of sleep is not only about measuring what happens at night — it is about helping improve the environment around sleep.”

Innovations such as the Tempur-Pedic ActiveBreeze® smart bed demonstrate how smart bed design can help actively shape the sleep environment. These systems point toward a future in which the bedroom becomes a responsive health ecosystem, using data and intelligence to help create more restorative sleep. Fullpower-AI leverages many AWS technologies, including AWS Bedrock for LLM support and AWS SageMaker to build, train, and deploy machine learning (ML) models at scale.

Fullpower-AI’s Sleeptracker-AI platform supports contactless sleep sensing, analytics, and environmental intelligence for smart beds, clinical research, and connected health applications. By building on AWS, Fullpower-AI can continue to scale its platform globally while supporting reliability, security, and performance for customers and consumers.

About Fullpower-AI®

Fullpower-AI is a leader in AI-powered biosensing and contactless sleep technology. Its Sleeptracker-AI® platform powers advanced smart-bed experiences, clinical research, and connected health applications by leveraging high-fidelity sleep, physiological, and environmental data. Fullpower-AI technology is independently validated in collaboration with leading academic and clinical institutions.

For more information, visit www.fullpower.com, Contact BusDev@fullpower.com

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