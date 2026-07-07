Joint Region Marianas Returns to TCCOR 4 (All Clear)

ASAN, Guam (July 7, 2026) — Joint Region Marianas and its installations have returned to Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness (TCCOR) 4 (All Clear) following the completion of initial recovery operations and damage assessments after Super Typhoon Bavi.

The transition to TCCOR 4 begins the return of military installations to their normal readiness condition, allowing installation commanders to safely resume operations and reopen facilities and services as conditions permit. While normal operations are resuming, some facilities and services require additional time to reopen based on storm impacts and operational requirements.

The following information reflects the current status of operations:

Naval Base Guam

The installation is open to all personnel with authorized base access.

Navy Exchange (NEX) gas stations are expected to reopen later today, July 7. Reopening information will be provided as it becomes available.

The main Navy Exchange remains closed. Reopening information will be provided as it becomes available.

The Orote Commissary is scheduled to resume normal operating hours July 8.

Child and Youth Programs remain closed and will resume normal operations once power and air conditioning are fully restored. Reopening information will be announced when available.

The Cooling Center Shelter is scheduled to open July 8, at Charles King Fitness Center for authorized patrons. Showers, air conditioning, and water fountains are available at the shelter. Pets are not allowed.

Tenant commands should continue following guidance from their chain of command and installation leadership.

Andersen Air Force Base

The installation is open to all personnel with authorized base access.

AAFES facilities, the Commissary, and fuel services are reopening throughout the day. Please refer to the official Andersen Air Force Base communication channels for the latest operating hours and facility status.

Child Development Center and other Child and Youth Programs remain under assessment. Reopening information will be provided as it becomes available.

The Visitor Control Center remains closed until further notice.

The 24-hour emergency shelter at Coral Reef Fitness Center remains available for personnel with authorized base access.

U.S. Naval Hospital Guam

Normal operations will resume Wednesday, July 8, with the exception of elective surgeries, which have been cancelled.

The Apra Harbor Branch Clinic is open Wednesday, July 8, with limited services.

For the latest information regarding appointments and clinic operations, monitor U.S. Naval Hospital Guam's official communication channels and social media.

Continue to Exercise Caution

Although TCCOR 4 has been established, everyone should continue exercising caution around remaining storm-related hazards, including downed power lines, debris, standing water, damaged infrastructure, and hazardous surf.

Continue to monitor JRM and respective installation's official communication channels for the latest information regarding installation operations, facility hours, services, and other specific guidance.

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For more information, contact the Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office at jrmpublicaffairs@us.navy.mil.