The Leadership That Endures

Four years after the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, Ukraine’s humanitarian response continues to be shaped by the people and organizations closest to the communities affected by the war. In this edition of Oxfam’s Ukraine Response Accountability Briefing, we invited the leaders of Oxfam’s strategic partner organizations to reflect on what leadership means in a context of prolonged crisis, uncertainty, and change.

Across these reflections, a common theme emerges: leadership is not defined by visibility, status, or proximity to decision-making spaces. It is found in organizations that remain rooted in their communities, that listen before they act, and that continue adapting as people’s needs evolve.

Four years into the escalation of the war, local leadership is not a future ambition for Ukraine’s humanitarian response, it is a present reality. The challenge now is not whether local organizations can lead, but whether the humanitarian system is willing to fully recognize, resource, and support that leadership. This requires more than funding individual projects. It requires investment in the long-term sustainability of Ukrainian civil society, greater access to decision-making spaces, and a willingness from international actors to rethink their own role.

As Oxfam enters the final phase of its time-bound response in Ukraine, these reflections reinforce our conviction that the future of humanitarian action must be shaped by the organizations and communities closest to the crisis. The role of international actors is not to compete with that leadership, but to invest in it, champion it, and create the conditions for it to thrive.