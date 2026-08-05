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Earthquake in Venezuela: A Crisis Deepens for Millions

The cities of La Guaira—the epicenter of the disaster—and Caracas sustained the most severe damage, while significant impacts were also reported in six other States, including the Capital District, Miranda, Carabobo, Falcón and Yaracuy. The earthquakes caused widespread structural damage to homes, public buildings, health centers, and critical infrastructure. Essential services, including electricity, drinking water, telecommunications, and domestic gas supply, have been significantly disrupted.

This emergency compounds an already complex humanitarian crisis: As of early 2026, an estimated 7.9 million people required humanitarian assistance. Lack of safe water, food insecurity, and limited access to healthcare could further worsen living conditions for thousands, while displacement and shelter needs are expected to increase. Women, girls, the elderly, and people with disabilities face heightened protection risk. The humanitarian response in Venezuela has been severely underfunded in the last years, with less than 26% of the funds needed to respond to the humanitarian crises having been received by June 2026.

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Earthquake in Venezuela: A Crisis Deepens for Millions

Distribution channels: Human Rights


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