Man Shot on Metro Coach Sunday Night

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot on a Metro coach in SODO Sunday night.

Witnesses began calling 911 at 10:15 PM Sunday night to report shots fired at a metro bus and a person injured by the gunfire.

Police quickly arrived and found a 39-year-old man with three gunshot wounds to the back sitting in the rear of the bus. Seattle Fire Department Medics took the victim to Harborview Medical Center, where he is being treated for his injuries.

Police spoke with witnesses who said the incident began when the suspect, a six-foot-tall black male wearing glasses, a white shirt and black jeans, thought someone on the bus may have stolen his property. The suspect exited the bus in the 500 block of South Lander Street and fired multiple rounds at the back of the bus, ultimately striking the victim.

Detectives are working with King County Metro to review any video that may have been recorded on the bus. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest please call the tip line at 206-233-5000.