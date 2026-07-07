Gen. Brunson Meets with Mongolian Armed Forces General Staff

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia — Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, met with senior leaders of the Mongolian Armed Forces General Staff June 30-July 1 while in Mongolia for Khaan Quest 2026.

Brunson held discussions with Lt. Gen. Ganbyamba, Chief of the General Staff, and Maj. Gen. Baatar, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, on peacekeeping operations, the U.N. Command DMZ mission and future training opportunities between the U.S. and Mongolian militaries.

“Great discussion with Lt. Gen. Ganbyamba and Maj. Gen. Baatar on PKO, and our next training opportunities,” Brunson said. “Proud of what Mongolia’s forces bring to every mission.”

The engagement builds on the longstanding defense relationship between the United States and Mongolia, reinforced this year through combined participation in Khaan Quest, an annual multinational peacekeeping operations exercise.