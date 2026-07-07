Commission Publishes First-Time Freshmen Migration Dashboard

The Commission has posted a new dashboard on its website that summarizes the migration of first-time freshmen into and out of Nebraska as reported by public and nonpublic colleges and universities via the federal IPEDS surveys. The information is a supplement to the data presented in the Commission’s Nebraska Higher Education Progress Report. The dashboard allows users to see how many first-time freshman residents of other states are attending each Nebraska college and universities by state, and it allows users to see which out-of-state institutions are enrolling Nebraska residents. The dashboard also includes an option to view the number of Nebraska resident first-time freshman attending each Nebraska college and university. The data are collected by IPEDS in even years, and the dashboard allows users to select years from 2014 to 2024.