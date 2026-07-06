Rep. Kunse secures $22.1 million for Ferris State health sciences building project

State Rep. Tom Kunse today announced he secured $22.1 million in the new state budget to support a major renovation and expansion of Ferris State University’s Allied Health Sciences Building, an investment that will strengthen workforce training and expand opportunities for future health care professionals.

The project includes the renovation of 67,000 square feet and the addition of 20,000 square feet to the existing facility. Improvements will include updated mechanical and infrastructure systems, enhanced instructional spaces, and renovations to the university’s nursing simulation lab. The total project cost is $29.5 million, with Ferris State contributing $7.4 million and the state providing $22.1 million.

“Ferris State University plays a vital role in preparing the next generation of health care professionals,” said Kunse. “This investment gives students access to modern classrooms and hands-on training while helping ensure our communities have the skilled workforce they need for years to come.”

Kunse said the project will benefit students throughout northern and central Michigan while supporting the state’s growing demand for nurses and other allied health professionals.

“When students have access to state-of-the-art facilities, they’re better prepared to enter the workforce and serve patients across Michigan,” Kunse said. “This is a smart investment in our students, our workforce and the future of health care in our state. I’m proud to have worked to secure this funding for Ferris and the communities it serves.”