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PA Program Celebrates White Coat Ceremony

On Friday, June 5, the Physician Assistant Program Class of 2028 celebrated the beginning of their medical journey with a white coat ceremony.

The post PA Program Celebrates White Coat Ceremony appeared first on News Center.

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PA Program Celebrates White Coat Ceremony

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