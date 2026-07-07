St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI-Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4007192 & 26A4007182
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/05/2026 at 2112 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bugbee Crossing Road Burke, VT
ACCUSED: Thomas Gilman
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT
VIOLATION: DUI-Refusal
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of an intoxicated individual who needed to be removed from a residence on Bugbee Crossing Road in the Town of Burke. The individual was identified as Thomas Gilman (58) of Newark, Vermont. Gilman had also been the subject of multiple calls for service earlier in the evening as a potential impaired operator due to intoxication but had not been located. Troopers arrived on scene and located Gilman at the residence as well as the vehicle he had been reported driving earlier in the evening. While speaking with Gilman, indicators of impairment were detected. Gilman was arrested for suspicion of DUI and was then transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Gilman was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/27/2026 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/2026 at 0830 AM
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
(802) 748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.