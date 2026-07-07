St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI-Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A4007192 & 26A4007182

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/05/2026 at 2112 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bugbee Crossing Road Burke, VT

ACCUSED: Thomas Gilman

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT

VIOLATION: DUI-Refusal

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of an intoxicated individual who needed to be removed from a residence on Bugbee Crossing Road in the Town of Burke. The individual was identified as Thomas Gilman (58) of Newark, Vermont. Gilman had also been the subject of multiple calls for service earlier in the evening as a potential impaired operator due to intoxication but had not been located. Troopers arrived on scene and located Gilman at the residence as well as the vehicle he had been reported driving earlier in the evening. While speaking with Gilman, indicators of impairment were detected. Gilman was arrested for suspicion of DUI and was then transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Gilman was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/27/2026 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/2026 at 0830 AM

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

(802) 748-3111