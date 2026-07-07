Berlin Barracks / Custodial Interference
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3005381
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Michael Maldonado
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/04/2026 at approximately 1016 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northfield, VT
VIOLATION: Custodial Interference
ACCUSED: Casey Pratt
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/04/2026 at approximately 1016 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a potential custodial interference between two legal guardians regarding their juvenile children. Investigation revealed that Casey Pratt (25) of Barre, VT was not abiding by a court ordered custody agreement. On 07/06/2026, Pratt was located and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington Criminal Division on 08/20/2026 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Custodial Interference.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/20/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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