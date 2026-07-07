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Berlin Barracks / Custodial Interference

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 26A3005381

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Michael Maldonado

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/04/2026 at approximately 1016 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northfield, VT

VIOLATION: Custodial Interference

 

ACCUSED: Casey Pratt                                             

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        

 

On 07/04/2026 at approximately 1016 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a potential custodial interference between two legal guardians regarding their juvenile children. Investigation revealed that Casey Pratt (25) of Barre, VT was not abiding by a court ordered custody agreement. On 07/06/2026, Pratt was located and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington Criminal Division on 08/20/2026 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Custodial Interference.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/20/2026 at 0830 hours            

COURT:  Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

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Berlin Barracks / Custodial Interference

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