Blyss Scented Cleaning Reframes the Clean Home as Everyday Self-Care

Blyss official

New data shows most Americans find a clean home more relaxing than a massage, and scent-forward cleaning is turning the daily reset into accessible self-care.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEBlyss Scented Cleaning Reframes the Clean Home as Everyday Self-CareNew survey data shows most Americans find a clean home more relaxing than a massage, and scent-forward cleaning is turning the daily reset into accessible self-care.New York, New York. June 22, 2026.Blyss, a scent-forward home cleaning brand, today released a line of scented cleaning products designed around the daily home reset, citing new survey data showing that 72 percent of Americans feel more relaxed in a clean, organized home than after a massage. The figure, reported in the American Cleaning Institute's 2026 Cleaning Secrets Revealed survey , points to a habit many people already keep: treating cleaning as a reset rather than a chore.The shift tracks a broader cultural movement. CleanTok has surpassed 150 billion views, up from 71.6 billion in April 2023, and the Sunday reset has become one of TikTok's largest wellness formats with 178.5 million posts. The backdrop is a global wellness market of $1.8 trillion, with 82 percent of US consumers calling wellness a top or important priority. For a growing share of households, a clean home functions as the most repeatable wellness ritual available to them.Why Cleaning Registers as ReliefSurvey data points to a measurable mental load benefit. Recent findings on cleaning and mental state include:84 percent of Americans say cleaning positively affects their mental health (American Cleaning Institute)60 percent say cleaning decreases their stress and anxiety (American Cleaning Institute)66 percent say a clean home enhances their mood (American Cleaning Institute)The common factor across the data is a sense of control: one area of a chaotic week that a person completes and fully owns. The American Cleaning Institute figures come from Wakefield Research surveys of 1,000 US adults, with a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points.The Sensory Side of the ResetThe data also points beyond the act of cleaning to the environment it produces. Scent is a primary driver of how a space is perceived, and a deliberate, lingering fragrance functions as a sensory marker that a room, and the day, has been reset. Blyss formulates its mop soap in 14 scents so the fragrance lasts after the floor dries.According to Blyss, "A massage is something a person books a few times a year. A home that consistently smells clean is something they return to every day, and that daily availability is what makes scented cleaning a practical form of self-care rather than an occasional one." Blyss Natural Scented Mop Soap is a plant-based floor cleaner formulated to leave a lasting fragrance.Turning the Routine into a RitualBlyss recommends a simple approach to treating the routine as a reset: choose a scent that matches the intended mood, keep the session to a short, defined window, and enjoy the sensory result.About BlyssBlyss is a scent-forward home cleaning brand on a mission to turn everyday cleaning into a sensory reset. Its range includes a pH-balanced, multi-surface mop soap available in 14 scents, washable microfiber spin-mop head replacements, and a room and linen mist. The brand's mop soap has earned more than 10,000 five-star reviews.admin@blyssofficial.com

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