Taima Titanium Reviews Taima Titanium cookware review

A 2024 peer-reviewed study estimated wide ranges of lead doses in traditional metal cookware, with the highest levels in certain aluminum and brass pots

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taima Titanium, a titanium cookware brand, is drawing attention to a 2024 peer-reviewed study in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology that estimated how much lead can leach from traditional metal cookware.The study reported estimated daily lead doses ranging from a small fraction of a microgram to about 1,430 micrograms, with the highest reading from a brass pot and no stainless steel item leaching enough to exceed reference levels. The company said the pattern points to the material a pot is made of, not home cooking itself, as the source of the risk.Lead exposure is usually traced to old paint and aging water pipes rather than the stove. In this testing, researchers estimated lead doses across dozens of cookware items and found that the elevated readings clustered in specific traditional pots, chiefly certain aluminum and brass pieces, rather than in cookware as a category. Stainless steel, a solid single metal, did not leach enough lead to exceed reference levels in any sample.What the research reportedEstimated daily lead doses ranged from about 0.0125 to 1,430 micrograms across the cookware tested, the highest from a brass pot (Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology, 2024)No stainless steel item leached enough lead to exceed childhood or adult reference levels (Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology, 2024)An earlier study of aluminum cookware from 10 developing countries, made from recycled scrap metal , found the worst pot released roughly 2,800 times California's maximum allowable daily lead level (Science of the Total Environment, Weidenhamer et al., 2017)The metal, not the mealAcross both studies, the elevated readings traced back to the metal itself. The 2017 research linked the contamination to cookware cast from recycled scrap, including auto and computer parts and other industrial debris. The 2024 study found the highest leaching in certain traditional aluminum and brass pots, and none among the stainless steel items exceeded reference levels. Solid, single-metal surfaces were the ones that came back clean."The estimated doses in that study run from a fraction of a microgram up to roughly 1,430 micrograms, and the whole spread comes down to what the pot is made of," said a spokesperson for Taima Titanium. "Every solid, single-metal item came back clean. For home cooks, the practical takeaway is simple: it is worth knowing what a pan is actually made of."Taima Titanium builds its cookware on a pure titanium surface, a solid, single metal with no coatings or mixed alloys. Titanium was not among the materials the researchers tested, and the company frames the studies as a reason to look at cookware composition in general rather than as a test of any one brand.Specific products, not cookware in generalTaima Titanium noted that the highest readings came from specific traditional pots, not from cookware as a whole, and that shoppers can check what a pan is made of before buying and favor solid, single-metal construction with fully disclosed composition. In the published testing, the metal itself separated the cleanest items from the most contaminated.About Taima Titanium Taima Titanium is a cookware brand on a mission to make non-toxic cooking simple, building its products on a pure titanium surface with no PFAS, no PTFE, and no chemical nonstick coatings. Its line includes the Classic Nutri Pan Pro, the Pure Titanium Cutting Board V2, the Pure Titanium Utensil Set, and the 14-piece Signature Cookware Set. The brand has grown to more than 600,000 customers and holds a 4.9 out of 5 average rating across thousands of reviews.

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