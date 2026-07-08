cloudEQ Named To The 2026 MSP 501

cloudEQ, a multi-cloud managed services and managed observability provider serving enterprises, announced it has been named to the 2026 MSP 501.

Being named is a credit to our team and the clients who trust us. Our focus has never been on being the biggest; it’s on being a partner companies can rely on to run secure cloud operations.” — Sean Barker, CEO

CHICAGO, CT, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June, 29, 2026

cloudEQ, a multi-cloud managed services and managed security provider serving enterprise and private-equity-backed organizations, today announced it has been named to the 2026 MSP 501 the technology channel’s oldest and most comprehensive ranking of the world’s top-performing managed service providers.

“This recognition reflects the strength of the ecosystem we’ve built around our clients. Our partnerships with the major cloud platforms Microsoft Azure, AWS, and GCP, alongside our security and observability alliances, let us bring best-in-class technology together with the delivery discipline that enterprise and private-equity-backed organizations need. The MSP 501 validates that combination of partnership and execution.”

— Nic Harvey, Vice President, Channels & Alliances

Produced by Channel Partners and MSP Summit, the MSP 501 recognizes managed service providers that combine financial strength, operational discipline, and innovation in service of their clients. Inclusion on the list reflects a rigorous, data-driven evaluation rather than size or visibility alone.

For cloudEQ, the recognition lands during a period of focused expansion in the areas its clients depend on most: managed cloud services across Microsoft Azure, AWS, GCP, managed security, AI, and observability. As a multi-cloud managed services provider, cloudEQ helps enterprise and private-equity-backed organizations build, secure, and operate their environments on the leading hyperscaler platforms.

About the MSP 501

Now in its 19th year, the MSP 501 is the technology channel’s first, largest, and most comprehensive ranking of managed service providers worldwide. The list is determined using a proprietary methodology developed with industry experts, the MSP Summit Board, and past winners that weighs metrics including recurring revenue, growth, profitability, and operational efficiency, with revenue figures independently attested by each applicant. The 2026 cohort spanned nine countries and generated more than $32 billion in aggregate revenue, with average growth of approximately 10% and recurring revenue making up close to 60% of total revenue across the list.

Winners are recognized on the MSP Summit website and celebrated at the MSP 501 Awards Gala during the MSP Summit, taking place September 28–30, 2026 in Orlando, Florida.

About cloudEQ

cloudEQ is a multi-cloud managed services and managed security firm that helps enterprise and private-equity-backed organizations build, secure, and operate modern technology environments on Microsoft Azure, AWS, and GCP. The company’s capabilities span cloud operations, AI, security, observability, DevSecOps, and application development, partnering with leading platforms to deliver measurable outcomes for its clients. Learn more at cloudeq.com.

About Channel Partners, MSP Summit, and the MSP 501

Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit serve the global community of technology advisors, managed service providers, channel partners, and technology suppliers through industry-leading events, educational programming, and recognition programs, including the MSP 501, which honors the world’s top-performing managed service providers.

Learn more at themspsummit.com

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