High Voter Turnout Predicted for August Primary Election

August elections usually have more dandelions than voters, but this August’s vote is expected to draw big crowds keen on deciding important ballot issues and political races.

The Aug. 4 primary is projected to draw 40% of registered voters in St. Charles County, compared to 25% for a typical August primary here, according to County Director of Elections Kurt Bahr.

“The number-one thing that will attract people to the polls is a pocketbook issue,” Bahr says. “It’s Amendment 5, a statewide ballot proposal that would phase out the state income tax and make changes to other forms of taxation.”

Bahr says voters are also energized by the race for St. Charles County Executive.

“The race for county executive is competitive,” Bahr says. “And that’s also going to get some people to show up at the polls when they might not have otherwise.”

Bahr says the last time a 40% voter turnout happened here in an August primary was in 2018, when a contentious labor issue, Right to Work, was on the ballot.

“It’s going to be busier than an April election, but not as crowded as a November presidential election,” Bahr says. “The longest ballot should take 10 to 15 minutes to do, unless you’ve made up your mind how you’ll vote. Then it should take less time.”

The Election Authority mails sample ballots to registered voters to help them prepare for Election Day.

For the first time, the Election Authority is also offering an online voter guide to provide more information about items on the ballot. Every candidate was offered a space to share their qualifications and goals for office, which are shared along with the ballot language for each election issue.

Below is a quick rundown of what voters will see on their ballot, but check out the voter guide for more information!

Amendments (and One Bond Issue)

Four constitutional questions face voters this election:

Amendment 1 :

A “yes” vote will continue for 10 years the one-tenth of one percent sales/use tax that is used for soil and water conservation and for state parks and historic sites. This will be resubmitted to the voters for approval in 10 years. A “no” vote will not continue this sales/use tax. If passed, this measure will not increase or decrease taxes.

: A “yes” vote will continue for 10 years the one-tenth of one percent sales/use tax that is used for soil and water conservation and for state parks and historic sites. This will be resubmitted to the voters for approval in 10 years. Amendment 2:

A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to require that all charter counties, including Jackson County, elect a county assessor and that such assessors comply with training requirements established by state law. A “no” vote will not change the current constitutional provisions, which exempt Jackson County from the requirement to elect its assessor and do not require charter county assessors to follow training requirements under general law. If passed, this measure will have no impact on taxes.

A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to require that all charter counties, including Jackson County, elect a county assessor and that such assessors comply with training requirements established by state law. Amendment 4:

A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to: modify current requirements of Article III and Article XII that a simple statewide majority of voters may approve initiative petitions to amend the constitution; require a majority of voters in each congressional district to approve initiative petitions to amend the constitution; and make available to each voter the full text of initiative petitions with their ballot.

A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to:

A “no” vote will not amend the Missouri Constitution to require majority approval in each congressional district for initiative petitions to amend the constitution or make available the full text of initiative petitions with the ballot.

If passed, this measure will not increase or decrease taxes.

Voters in the Wentzville School District will also vote on a bond issue to borrow up to $185 million for facility renovations and reconstruction.

Offices



Elections in August and November are all about county, state, and national-level elected offices, with August deciding political party nominees who will move on to November. In St. Charles County, several offices only have Republican candidates, and whoever wins the Republican nomination is historically favored to win any county-level race that is contested in November.

Headlining Republican nomination contests at the county level are races for County Executive, Election Director, three County Council districts, and Collector of Revenue.

To find out what candidates are on your specific ballot, use the County Election Authority’s ballot lookup tool. The Election Authority also mails printed sample ballots to every voter.

Voting Times and Places



The current voting period (June 23-July 20) is for absentee voters who won’t be able to go to the polls on Election Day. Absentee voting can be done in-person at the St. Charles County Election Authority (397 Turner Boulevard in St. Peters), or with a ballot submitted by mail.

Starting July 21, anyone can come out to vote ahead of the election, regardless of whether you’ll be able to on Election Day. There are three location choices to cast your vote early:

County Election Authority (397 Turner Boulevard in St. Peters)

Element St. Charles (1450 Wall Street in St. Charles)

The Meadows Mall in Lake Saint Louis (1 Meadow Circle Drive, A100, next to Old Navy)

Full operating hours can be found on the Election Authority website, but at minimum each location will be open 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Of course, you’re always welcome to come cast your vote at your assigned polling place on Election Day, Aug. 4. There will be 104 polling places in St. Charles County.