Safety Improvements Coming Along Route 67

A stretch of Route 67 near West Alton known for high volume, fast traffic and serious crashes will undergo major safety improvements, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).

“St. Charles County would not be the same without all the work MoDOT has done through the years to meet our growing traffic needs, and this is another example,” says County Executive Steve Ehlmann. “I just want to thank them for this one, and hopefully so many more in the future.”

Ehlmann spoke at a groundbreaking June 12, along with West Alton Mayor William “Willie” Richter and MoDOT District Engineer Tom Evers, marking the start of the $18.4 million project being paid for by state funds.

The Route 67 project focuses on the four-lane stretch running from the Missouri River to just north of St. Charles Street in St. Charles County. Some 15,000-20,000 motorists travel the route daily.

Many residents in northern St. Charles County travel the route.

“I’m glad for what these improvements will mean for everybody’s safety, including our residents from places like West Alton and Portage des Sioux who travel this way all the time,” Ehlmann says.

A MoDOT study from 2017-2022 found there were 227 crashes reported there, with seven fatalities. Most of the crashes (65%) were associated with intersections. Many crashes involved motorists making right-angle turns. Several wrong-way crashes were also reported.

The MoDOT study found average vehicle speeds are 12-15 mph above the 55 mph speed limits.

Among the improvements planned:

J-turn lanes, which are safer than traditional turn lanes across intersections

Improving or adding acceleration and deceleration lanes at cross streets

Adding water drainage, signing, lighting and guardrail improvements along the corridor.

The project is expected to be completed in spring 2028.

In the meantime, motorists can expect to see some orange barrels and construction zone speed limits. MoDOT asks motorists to slow down and help protect the safety of highway workers during the project.

Photo caption: MoDOT District Engineer Tom Evers, West Alton Mayor William "Willie" Richter, and St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann break ground on the Highway 67 improvement project in West Alton, June 12.