Supporting Return Utah

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson believes a career pause shouldn’t mean a career dead end. She met with people in the Return Utah program who shared how their experiences have had life-changing impact. From empty-nester moms stepping back into the office to retired veterans learning new skills, there are incredible people in our state ready, willing and able to learn. Utah is leading the way in helping people get back into the workforce.

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