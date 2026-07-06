Serena Moss, Chief Door Opener

Serena Moss has a way of taking on big decisions with purpose. From attending the University of Chicago to the fast pace of New York City, where she earned her MBA at Columbia Business School, she’s consistently shown that she knows what she wants and goes after it. That same drive ultimately brought her back to Iowa, with a clear vision for how she wants to build her life.

Recently engaged and stepping into a human resources leadership role, Serena is ready for her homeownership era. This is not a casual scroll-through-Zillow situation. This is Serena in full action.

She is touring homes, comparing details, meeting with lenders, and yes, already putting in offers. It is a full, in-the-thick-of-it search. Realtor Jen Stanborough has become her steady sidekick, part guide and part translator, helping her weigh decisions and keep the process moving with confidence.

What makes Serena's homeownership journey unique is her thoughtful and determined mindset that shows up across both work and life. In her HR role, she thinks about the full experience- what works, what is sustainable, and what truly fits - and that same thinking shows up in every home she walks through. She is not chasing surface appeal. She is asking how a space supports the life she is building near her work and community.

