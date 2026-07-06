2026 Jefferson County Consolidated Action Plan

Executive Summary

ES-05 Executive Summary – 24 CFR 91.200(c), 91.220(b)

1. Introduction

The Economic Development Corporation (EDC), a nonprofit corporation, administers the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program on behalf of Jefferson County, Missouri. As a CDBG entitlement community, Jefferson County must comply with the requirements established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), including public participation, coordination with community stakeholders, and the publication of required public notices. The Consolidated Plan and Annual Action Plan are also subject to approval by the Jefferson County Executive and the Jefferson County Council. This 2026–2030 Consolidated Plan serves Jefferson County and its participating Urban County municipalities. It establishes the County's five-year strategy for addressing community development, housing, and economic development needs through the investment of federal CDBG and HOME funding. The 2026 Annual Action Plan is incorporated into this document as the first year of the five-year planning period. The Jefferson County Entitlement Program operates on a calendar-year basis, from January 1 through December 31. HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funds are administered through the St. Louis HOME Consortium, of which Jefferson County is a participating member.



