Open Digital Trust Infrastructure Specification Released Amid AI Authorization Gap

FinnectOS-founded ODTIS initiative releases version 0.9.0 of a vendor-neutral specification for digital identity, data exchange and AI governance.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ODTIS , an open initiative founded by FinnectOS Inc., has published version 0.9.0 of the Open Digital Trust Infrastructure Specification for public review. The vendor-neutral document describes how people, organizations and automated systems may interact online under defined rules for identity, consent and accountability. The specification is available at odtis.org under a Creative Commons license.The publication follows broader industry developments, including wider deployment of AI agents, verifiable credentials, digital wallets, interoperable digital identity programs and programmable payment models. Industry analysts note that standards for verifying authorization, consent and accountability remain inconsistent across sectors as automated systems increasingly act on behalf of individuals and organizations. The initiative states that no broadly adopted open framework currently establishes trust consistently across these areas.The document addresses several overlapping challenges: the growing use of AI systems acting on behalf of third parties; fragmentation of digital identity across sectors; and reliance by financial services, healthcare and public administration on trust infrastructure that is often implemented as proprietary silos.The specification defines two functional areas. The first covers verification of identity online, including consent controls over personal data. The second covers governed exchange of information among institutions such as hospitals, banks and government agencies, without centralizing private data in a single repository.Version 0.9.0 includes the specification text, architecture documentation, governance and stewardship proposals, an adoption roadmap and community participation guidelines. Supporting research materials are available through the Digital Trust Infrastructure collaborative initiative at digitaltrustinfrastructure.org. FinnectOS Inc. maintains VenID, a reference implementation used to test conformance with the specification."The Internet already has protocols for moving information," said Manuel Mérida, software architect and founder of FinnectOS, who led development of the ODTIS architecture after more than 15 years building banking and payment platforms across Europe and the Middle East. "The AI era now requires equally open protocols for establishing trust."Planned milestones include publication of version 1.0 following external review; expanded reference architecture materials; open source reference components; formation of an academic working group; and pilot implementations with institutions and integrators. Several advanced topics, including safeguards for AI agent authority, remain in early pilot stages.A public review period is open through odtis.org. The initiative is receiving comment from industry, academic and public-sector stakeholders. The long-term governance model under consideration includes the establishment of an independent foundation to support community participation and open stewardship. FinnectOS Inc. currently serves as interim steward.Further details are available at odtis.org and digitaltrustinfrastructure.org.About ODTISODTIS (Open Digital Trust Infrastructure Specification) is an open initiative that publishes a specification for digital identity and institutional data sharing at odtis.org.About FinnectOSFinnectOS Inc. founded the ODTIS initiative and maintains a reference implementation. The company provides technology for financial and identity infrastructure.About Digital Trust InfrastructureDigital Trust Infrastructure is a collaborative initiative that connects research, architecture and adoption resources at digitaltrustinfrastructure.org.About Manuel MéridaManuel Mérida is a software architect with over 15 years of experience in banking and payment platforms across the globe, founder of FinnectOS and lead author of the ODTIS specification.

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