Celebrating Cardiac Procedure Quality Excellence

The Foundation for Health Care Quality Cardiac Care Outcomes Assessment Program awards for high quality care given to Washington State Hospitals

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Foundation for Health Care Quality’s Cardiac Care Outcomes Assessment Program (COAP) helps improve the quality of care received by patients undergoing cardiac procedures and surgeries. Cardiac COAP is a physician-led program in the Pacific Northwest that lets providers know how they’re doing compared to peers across the region and provides a safe forum for discussing challenges in cardiac care since 1997. COAP collects clinical data from the patient medical record to develop local knowledge, driving health care quality improvement by benchmarking performance and developing key quality metrics. Cardiac COAP convenes clinicians from across the region at monthly meetings to review data, discuss current challenges, and identify areas for improvement. Individual hospitals and physicians are supported with real time data reports and access to Cardiac COAP community resources and expertise.Cardiac COAP gives performance recognition awards annually to our member hospitals for three key procedures: coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery and two less-invasive procedures - percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI, or angioplasty) and transcatheter procedures. All hospitals that perform cardiovascular surgery and PCI are members of Cardiac COAP which ensures a robust dataset for meaningful comparison and interpretation, creates opportunities to collaborate and share practice across the region, and sets the stage for transparency and open dialogue around current challenges in cardiac care. Cardiac COAP’s purpose is to support all hospitals and clinicians in achieving the highest levels of patient care and outcomes. To receive an award, hospitals must perform at or above the state average on key quality indicators in the prior assessment year, with no metrics more than two standard deviations below the state average and all data submitted on time.2026 Recipients for Percutaneous Coronary Intervention [PCI] include: Evergreen Health in Kirkland, WA; MultiCare Auburn Regional Medical Center in Auburn, WA; MultiCare Deaconess Medical Center in Spokane, WA;MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, WA; MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital in Tacoma, WA; PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Springfield, OR; Providence Regional Medical Center Everett in Everett, WA; Virginia Mason Franciscan Health St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way, WA; and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, WA.2026 Recipients for Cardiac Surgery include: Providence Regional Medical Center Everett in Everett, WA; Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, WA; Providence Swedish Medical Center Cherry Hill in Seattle, WA; and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, WA.2026 Recipients for Transcatheter Procedures include: MultiCare Deaconess Medical Center in Spokane, WA andMultiCare Tacoma General Hospital in Tacoma, WA.About Foundation for Health Care Quality: The Foundation for Health Care Quality (FHCQ) is a nationally recognized Washington-based not-for-profit dedicated to improving clinical care safety, quality, and equity. The Care Outcomes Assessment Programs (COAPs) are led by clinicians to drive clinical improvement through collaboration and have, for the last 35 years, effectively promoted changes resulting in improved patient care.###

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