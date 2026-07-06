Neches Compost Facility Wood Waste Intake Temporarily Halted

The Angelina & Neches River Authority’s Neches Compost Facility is temporarily suspending the intake of wood waste materials effective immediately and until further notice.

This temporary pause will allow facility staff to manage current inventory levels and maintain safe and efficient operations. During this time, the facility will not accept wood waste deliveries, including brush, limbs, and other wood-based materials.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we make this temporary operational adjustment. Updates regarding the reinstatement of wood waste acceptance will be shared as they become available.

For questions or additional information, please contact the Neches Compost Facility or follow ANRA’s website and social media channels for updates.