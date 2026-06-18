NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors of the Angelina & Neches River Authority (ANRA) will meet at 9:00 AM, Wednesday, June 24, 2026 in the meeting room of its Central Office located at 2901 N. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas. The Board will consider the matters listed below and may take action on them.

Any person wishing to make an oral presentation to the Board of Directors on any matter under the Authority’s jurisdiction must complete a registration form that indicates the agenda item or other topic on which they wish to comment, the speaker’s name, address and other relevant information. Speakers who have not completed a registration form will not be recognized by the presiding officer. The presiding officer shall limit the length of time for each speaker to three minutes. Speakers may not trade or donate time to other speakers. Speakers and members of the public must avoid disruptive conduct that interferes with the orderly conduct of a public meeting.

AGENDA

Call to Order Invocation Confirm quorum Public Comments Consideration and Approval of the Meeting Minutes from the May 5, 2026 regular meeting Consideration and Approval of actions for the North Angelina County Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility 2019 Rivercrest Regionalization Project: Certificate of Significant Completion No. 3 Resolution adopting the Certified Completion of the Project Consideration and Approval of a Resolution authorizing an application for funding assistance to the Texas Water Development Board Adjourn

The Angelina & Neches River Authority encourages compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in the conduct of all public meetings. To that end, persons with disabilities who plan to attend this meeting and who may need auxiliary aids are requested to contact the Angelina & Neches River Authority at (936) 632-7795 as soon as the meeting is posted or as soon as practical so that appropriate arrangements can be made. While it would be helpful to receive as much advance notice as possible, the Angelina & Neches River Authority will make every reasonable effort to accommodate any valid request regardless of when it is received. Braille is not available.