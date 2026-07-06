Three People Arrested, Charged in Joint Drug Operation

DICKSON COUNTY – A joint investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force with assistance from multiple federal and local agencies has resulted in the arrest of three people.

On July 3rd, agents identified a semi-truck and trailer carrying cocaine that travelled from Texas to Nashville. The operation and investigation, which also included the execution of multiple search warrants in Nashville, led to the seizure of 68 kilograms of cocaine, 36 firearms, three sets of body armor, one kilogram press, and U.S. currency.

As a result of the operation, agents arrested the following individuals:

Perry White (DOB 3/22/1982), Nashville, Tennessee. One Count of Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine (over 300 grams). Bond: $100,000.

Jesus Garza (DOB 2/14/1981), Donna, Texas. One Count of Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine (over 300 grams). Bond: $100,000.

Antonio Diaz (DOB 1/19/1991), Texas City, Texas. One Count of Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine (over 300 grams). Bond: $100,000.

The following agencies assisted with the investigation and arrests:

U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division (CID)

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Dickson Police Department

McEwen Police Department

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

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