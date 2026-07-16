“OPERATION FREEDOM REVOKED” LEADS TO DRUG INDICTMENTS, ARRESTS IN WARREN COUNTY

WARREN COUNTY – A six-month joint operation called “Operation Freedom Revoked,” targeting illicit drug sales throughout Warren County has resulted in more than twenty indictments.

On July 14th, officers with the McMinnville Police Department, special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Drug Investigation Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the 31st Judicial District Drug Task Force canvassed Warren County and surrounding areas in search of individuals who were indicted by the Warren County Grand Jury on July 10th. An additional two individuals were arrested on unrelated charges. All individuals have been booked into the Warren County Jail.

At the time of this release, 25 individuals had been taken into custody:

* Johnathan Bond (DOB 07/06/1990), McMinnville. Four counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $25,000

* Ashley Burgess (DOB 10/23/1989), McMinnville. Two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $20,000

* Rafael Lopez (DOB 05/27/1995), McMinnville. Two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $20,000

* Becky Davenport (DOB 07/11/1983), McMinnville. Two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), and two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule III (Buprenorphine). Bond: $25,000

* Robert Davidson (DOB 06/21/1994), Smithville. Two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $20,000

* Terry Fults (DOB 03/19/1984), McMinnville. One count of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Hydrocodone). Bond: $15,000

* Tabitha Gonzales (DOB 02/08/1978), McMinnville. Two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Hydrocodone). Bond: $15,000

* Leonard Grubbs (DOB 10/20/1959), McMinnville. Two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Hydrocodone) and two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Oxycodone). Bond: $20,000

* Justin Hill (DOB 05/20/1991), Smithville. Two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $40,000

* Carol Hobbs (DOB 08/21/1961), McMinnville. Four counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Oxycodone). Bond: $25,000

* Kenneth Knight (DOB 04/06/1990), McMinnville. Two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $25,000

* Ashley McNeil (DOB 05/12/1999), McMinnville. Two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $20,000

* Edwin Myers (DOB 08/09/1966), McMinnville. Two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $25,000

* Jamie Panter (DOB 07/23/1974), McMinnville. Two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Oxycodone) and two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Cocaine). Bond: $25,000

* Donald Pennington (DOB 07/07/1968), McMinnville. Two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Oxycodone). Bond: $15,000

* Andrea Satterfield (DOB 12/13/1975), McMinnville. Two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $25,000

* Tyson Scott (DOB 07/21/1978), McMinnville. Two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Oxycodone). Bond: $15,000

* Timothy Tate (DOB 06/22/1960), McMinnville. Two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $20,000

* Terri Tatum (DOB 05/17/1987), McMinnville. Two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $20,000

* Rachel Tucker (DOB 06/20/1991), McMinnville. Two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $20,000

* Heather Turner (DOB 11/10/1975), McMinnville. Two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $20,000

* Jeffery Underhill (DOB 08/16/1991), McMinnville. Four counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $50,000

* Jason Wade (DOB 06/17/1979), McMinnville. Two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule III (Buprenorphine) and two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Cocaine). Bond: $30,000

Law enforcement arrested an additional two individuals on unrelated charges:

* Timothy Gay (DOB 08/22/1983), McMinnville. Outstanding Warrant for Violation of Probation/Parole. No Bond

* Dustin McClure (DOB 01/14/1994), McMinnville. One count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.