SteadIP Launches Kickstarter to Bring Localhost Projects to the World

SteadIP helps developers, homelabs, and small teams publish local apps with public URLs, custom domains, and TCP/UDP tunnels.

SteadIP is for builders who just want their local service online without turning it into a DevOps project.” — Maxime Labelle, Founder of SteadIP

TROIS RIVIERES, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Quebec, Canada — SteadIP , a developer-focused tunneling platform for publishing local services to the public internet, has launched its Kickstarter campaign , “SteadIP: From Localhost to the World.”The campaign supports the next stage of SteadIP’s mission: making it simple for developers, homelab users, students, indie hackers, and small teams to expose local projects online without fighting router ports, CGNAT, firewall rules, dynamic IPs, or complex cloud infrastructure.SteadIP gives users a clean public URL for local HTTP and HTTPS services, making it useful for testing webhooks, demoing client work, sharing development servers, exposing dashboards, running homelab apps, and launching side projects from a local machine. The service is designed to feel simple: install the client, log in, start a tunnel, and publish a local service.The Kickstarter campaign will help fund additional infrastructure, client improvements, dashboard features, documentation, and reliability work. SteadIP has also recently implemented TCP and UDP tunnels for verified users, giving builders more flexibility beyond basic web tunnels. Custom domains with automated SSL certificates are also being added, allowing users to connect their own domain names while SteadIP handles certificate automation.Early support for the campaign has already begun, including the first two $199 backers, who joined as higher-tier supporters of the project. Their backing helps validate the need for a practical, affordable, and developer-friendly tunneling alternative for people building outside traditional cloud environments.SteadIP began as a dedicated IPv4-over-WireGuard concept for homelabs and small businesses, then evolved into a more accessible FRP-based tunnel platform focused on free HTTP/HTTPS tunnels and simple public access for local services. The project remains focused on practical networking tools for people who want control over their infrastructure without turning every local project into a DevOps project.The campaign is now live on Kickstarter at:SteadIP is available at:About SteadIPSteadIP is a networking platform that helps developers, homelab users, students, indie hackers, and small teams publish local services to the public internet using stable public URLs. Built around practical tunneling, simple setup, and developer-friendly workflows, SteadIP helps users expose local apps, dashboards, APIs, webhook endpoints, and self-hosted tools without opening router ports or managing complex infrastructure.

SteadIP: From Localhost to the World

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