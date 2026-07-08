PlazaOps Launches AI-Powered Platform to Transform Retail Property Management

All-in-One platform helps strip malls/plazas operators streamline lease management and automate operations - with built-in CRA and IRS tax compliance.

ORALANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlazaOps today announced the official launch of its AI-powered retail property management platform, purpose-built to help commercial property owners, asset managers, and property management companies modernize the way retail properties are managed.As retail real estate continues to evolve, property owners face increasing pressure to improve operational efficiency, reduce administrative costs, strengthen tenant relationships, and make faster, data-driven decisions. Many organizations continue to rely on disconnected systems, manual processes, and legacy software that limit productivity and visibility across their portfolios.PlazaOps addresses these challenges by bringing the core functions of retail property management into one intelligent, cloud-based platform. The solution combines lease administration, rent and CAM billing, maintenance management, inspections, tenant communications, vendor coordination, document management, reporting, and AI-powered insights in a single, connected experience."Retail property management has become significantly more complex over the past decade," said Alice Taylor, Chief Operating Officer, PlazaOps. "Property owners need more than software—they need an intelligent operating platform that helps them work smarter, respond faster, and make better decisions. PlazaOps was built specifically for the unique needs of retail real estate."Designed for shopping centres, retail plazas, strip malls, neighbourhood retail centres, lifestyle centres, and mixed-use commercial developments, PlazaOps enables organizations to automate repetitive administrative tasks, centralize operational data, improve collaboration between property teams and tenants, and gain real-time visibility into portfolio performance.Key capabilities include:• Lease and tenant management• Automated rent and CAM billing• Maintenance and work order management• Property inspections• Vendor and contractor management• Tenant communication portal• Portfolio analytics and performance dashboards• Secure cloud-based document managementThe launch comes at a time when commercial real estate organizations are increasingly investing in digital transformation technologies to improve efficiency, tenant satisfaction, and long-term asset performance.PlazaOps is available immediately for commercial property owners, retail property managers, owners of shopping centres, retail plazas, strip malls, neighbourhood retail centres, REITs, and third-party management firms across North America.To learn more or request a demo, visit www.plazaops.com About PlazaOpsPlazaOps is an AI-powered retail property management platform built for shopping centres, retail plazas, strip malls, neighbourhood retail centres, and mixed-use commercial properties. The platform helps commercial real estate owners and operators streamline operations, automate workflows, improve tenant engagement, and maximize portfolio performance through intelligent, connected property management technology.

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