Rollover ATV Crash Results in Fatality

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Benjamin Harmon

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

July 6, 2026

Colebrook, NH – On July 4, 2026, at 10:22 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an ATV rollover crash with serious injuries on Corridor 5 in the town of Colebrook. An emergency response was initiated by 45th Parallel EMS, the Colebrook Fire Department, and Fish and Game Conservation Officers.

Riders on scene started CPR prior to the arrival of EMS personnel. Unfortunately, lifesaving attempts by members of his riding group and EMS were unsuccessful and the operator died at the scene. The operator, identified as Keith Loureiro, 53, of Gilford, NH, had been operating on a single ATV in a group of family members when the crash occurred. Loureiro’s body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Concord.

This incident is still under investigation, and the cause of the crash has not been determined. However, a separate group of ATV riders who left the scene were being sought for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist investigators is encouraged to contact New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer Benjamin Harmon by calling 603-271-3361 or by email at Benjamin.D.Harmon@wildlife.nh.gov.