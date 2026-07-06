Search for Missing Man Ends Successfully on Mt. Washington

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sgt. Matthew Holmes

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

July 6, 2026

Sargent’s Purchase, NH – On the afternoon of Friday, July 3, 2026, a lost hiker who had been missing for over a day was located alive and well on Mt. Washington.

At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers were advised that Felipe Castanheira, a 23-year-old international traveler from Brazil, was overdue from a hike on Mt. Washington. Castanheira had separated from his hiking partner while ascending the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail and had not been seen or heard from since 2:45 p.m.

By 9:00 p.m., the hiker still had not made it out of the woods, so a search was initiated. Conservation Officers and volunteers from the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team (AVSAR) worked through the night sweeping trails and attempting to locate Castanheira.

After daybreak on the morning of July 3, more searchers arrived and began scouring the woods, streams, and off-trail areas of Ammonoosuc Ravine (which had been identified as the area of greatest likelihood). Aside from the brutally difficult terrain, searchers endured some of the hottest conditions that will likely be seen on Mt. Washington this year. Drone teams assisted with aerial support, and staff from the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) and Mt. Washington State Park kept a lookout for Castanheira should he show up at a remote location.

At 3:27 p.m., after 16.5 hours of boots-on-the-ground searching, Conservation Officers were notified that Castanheira had just arrived at the AMC Lakes of the Clouds Hut. Castanheira was found to be tired, hungry and thirsty, but was otherwise uninjured. AMC provided him with food and water, and rescuers were sent to the hut to assist him out of the woods.

After resting, Castanheira was hiked down with assistance, arriving safely at the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trailhead at 8:35 p.m. Once roadside, Castanheira was assessed by EMS staff from the Twin Mountain Fire Department. He declined transport to a hospital but was given a courtesy ride to a hotel in Littleton. Castanheira and his family were very grateful for all of the efforts put forth on their behalf.

This search represented another multi-agency, multi-team effort. Participating agencies included NH Fish and Game, US Forest Service, NH State Police, Mt. Washington State Park, and Twin Mountain Fire and Rescue. Volunteer teams included the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team and Appalachian Mountain Club. AMC and the Randolph Mountain Club also assisted in completing the rescue of another injured hiker on the Pine Link Trail (which was happening at the same time) so that crews could continue their focus on finding Castanheira. A huge thank you also goes out to the Mount Washington Cog Railway, who provided facilities, equipment,S and transportation to the involved searchers.