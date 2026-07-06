Berlin Barracks / Two Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26A3005446

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Normile

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/05/2026 at 1622 hours

STREET: US Route 2

TOWN: Cabot

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Glenn Towne

AGE: 76

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT

PASSENGER: Resma Towne

AGE: 63

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front-end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Colby Tetreault

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2025

VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki

VEHICLE MODEL: Ninja 1100SX

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: CVMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 07/05/2026, at approximately 1622 hours, Troopers were notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Route 2 in the Town of Cabot. Investigation revealed that Glenn Towne (76) of Duxbury, VT was turning left in V#1 onto US Route 2 from the Marshfield Reservoir while Colby Tetreault (32) of Glover, VT was traveling east in V#2. V#1 failed to yield the right of way and entered US Route 2 in front of V#2. This caused V#2 to crash into the driver’s side of V#1. No injuries were reported by Towne and his passenger, while Tetreault was transported to CVMC for suspected serious injuries.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of numerous first responding agencies and witnesses. US Route 2 was limited to one lane of travel for approximately one hour while the investigation was conducted.

VCVC: Pending

COURT ACTION: NO

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

MUGSHOT: N/A