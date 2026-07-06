Berlin Barracks / Two Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#:
26A3005446
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:
Trooper Ryan Normile
STATION: Berlin
Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/05/2026 at 1622
hours
STREET: US Route 2
TOWN: Cabot
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Glenn Towne
AGE: 76
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
Duxbury, VT
PASSENGER: Resma Towne
AGE: 63
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
Duxbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:
Significant front-end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Colby Tetreault
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
Glover, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2025
VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki
VEHICLE MODEL: Ninja 1100SX
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: CVMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On
07/05/2026, at approximately 1622 hours, Troopers were notified of a
two-vehicle crash on US Route 2 in the Town of Cabot. Investigation revealed
that Glenn Towne (76) of Duxbury, VT was turning left in V#1 onto US Route 2
from the Marshfield Reservoir while Colby Tetreault (32) of Glover, VT was
traveling east in V#2. V#1 failed to yield the right of way and entered US
Route 2 in front of V#2. This caused V#2 to crash into the driver’s side of
V#1. No injuries were reported by Towne and his passenger, while Tetreault was
transported to CVMC for suspected serious injuries.
The Vermont State Police were
assisted on scene by members of numerous first responding agencies and
witnesses. US Route 2 was limited to one lane of travel for approximately one
hour while the investigation was conducted.
VCVC: Pending
COURT ACTION: NO
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: N/A
MUGSHOT: N/A
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