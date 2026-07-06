PatchMaster Expands in Rhode Island with Launch of PatchMaster Providence Under Owner Jack Ruvin
New locally owned business delivers high-quality drywall repair and interior painting services across Providence
Ruvin brings a unique and highly disciplined background to his new role, having previously worked as a field service engineer in the science and biotechnology industries. His experience in laboratory and cleanroom environments, where even the smallest imperfection can carry significant consequences, has instilled a strong attention to detail and a commitment to maintaining exceptionally clean and precise workspaces.
“In my previous work, even a speck of dust could cost a company a significant amount of money,” said Ruvin. “That level of precision and care translates directly into how I approach every job. I take pride in delivering repairs that blend seamlessly with the existing wall or ceiling, leaving customers confident the job was done right.”
Ruvin explored a range of business ownership opportunities before selecting PatchMaster, ultimately drawn to its straightforward, home-based, and scalable model. With additional support from a family background that includes extensive experience in construction, remodeling, and franchise ownership, he is well-positioned to build and grow the business in the Providence market.
Homeowners commonly contact PatchMaster after plumbing repairs, electrical work, HVAC installations, water leaks, home renovations, moving furniture, and everyday wear and tear have damaged walls or ceilings. Unlike general contractors or handymen, PatchMaster focuses exclusively on repairing and restoring damaged walls and ceilings, allowing technicians to specialize in one craft and consistently deliver seamless repairs. Services include repairing holes, cracks, and popcorn ceilings, as well as water-damaged drywall, and repairing drywall damaged during plumbing, electrical, and remodeling projects.
"At PatchMaster, we've built our reputation by delivering exceptional craftsmanship and an outstanding customer experience," said Paul Ferrara, President and CEO of PatchMaster. "Jack's precision, discipline, and commitment to quality make him a perfect fit for our system, and we're excited to support him as he brings that same level of craftsmanship to homeowners and businesses throughout Providence."
As an owner-operator, Ruvin will be directly involved in day-to-day operations, ensuring quality control and high standards of customer service. Looking ahead, he is focused on growing the business, expanding his service offerings, and building a team to support future territory growth.
For more information or to schedule service, visit www.patchmaster.com or contact Jack at jruvin@patchmaster.com / (401) 313-4823.
About PatchMaster
PatchMaster is North America's leading drywall repair franchise, helping homeowners and businesses restore damaged walls and ceilings through expert drywall repair and interior painting services. Each PatchMaster location is locally owned and operated, delivering fast, professional, worry-free service backed by comprehensive training and proven systems. Trained technicians deliver virtually dust-free repairs, seamless finishing, and complete Patch & Paint solutions—often completed in a single visit. From holes, dings, and dents to everyday wear and tear, PatchMaster is known for quick turnaround, consistent quality, and dependable results.
PatchMaster serves homeowners, property managers, real estate professionals, commercial property owners, restoration companies, and contractors needing professional drywall repair.
Franchisees benefit from comprehensive training at PatchMaster’s New Jersey headquarters and receive ongoing support in marketing, pricing, hiring, operations, and technician management. The business model offers strong margins, scalability, and a quick ramp-up.
Founded in 2016 and franchising since 2017, PatchMaster now has more than 100 franchisees and has expanded to over 200 territories across the U.S. and Canada. The brand provides drywall repair, plaster repair, ceiling repair, and interior painting services for homeowners and businesses throughout North America.
Learn more about franchise opportunities at patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192.
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