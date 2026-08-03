PatchMaster Expands Across the East Twin Cities with New Locally Owned Franchise
Former manufacturing operations leader Todd Collier brings drywall repair and interior painting services to homeowners & businesses throughout East Twin Cities
Collier brings years of leadership experience in manufacturing operations, supply chain management, and logistics, having led teams of more than 20 employees and overseen budgeting, operational performance, and continuous process improvement. His background in managing quality, efficiency, and customer expectations provides a strong foundation for building a trusted local home services business.
After years in corporate leadership, Todd Collier decided it was time to pursue business ownership and build something of his own. Introduced to PatchMaster through a franchise consultant, he was drawn to the company's specialized service model, proven systems, and the opportunity to provide a skilled trade service that homeowners will continue to rely on for years to come.
"I wanted to build a business where quality, customer service, and operational excellence truly make a difference," said Collier. "PatchMaster gives me the opportunity to combine everything I've learned throughout my career with the satisfaction of helping homeowners restore their homes. Every repair is a chance to exceed expectations and earn a customer's trust."
Homeowners commonly contact PatchMaster after plumbing repairs, electrical work, HVAC installations, water leaks, home renovations, moving furniture, and everyday wear and tear have damaged walls or ceilings. Whether homeowners need St. Paul drywall repair or drywall repair throughout the East Twin Cities, PatchMaster focuses exclusively on repairing and restoring damaged walls and ceilings. Unlike general contractors or handymen, PatchMaster technicians specialize in one craft, consistently delivering seamless repairs that blend naturally with existing walls and ceilings.
Services include repairing holes, cracks, popcorn ceilings, water-damaged drywall, texture matching, and drywall damaged during plumbing, electrical, and remodeling projects.
"Todd's background in operations, leadership, and continuous improvement reflects the qualities we value throughout the PatchMaster system," said Paul Ferrara, President and CEO of PatchMaster. "His commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and building a business rooted in trust will make him a tremendous resource for homeowners and businesses throughout the East Twin Cities."
As an owner-operator, Todd Collier is directly involved in the day-to-day operations of the business and plans to build a team of skilled technicians dedicated to delivering exceptional workmanship and customer service. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his daughters, golfing, basketball, hiking, traveling, and relaxing with family at the cabin.
For more information or to schedule service, contact Todd Collier at tcollier@patchmaster.com or (651) 342-6467, or visit PatchMaster.com.
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