Faces of Readiness: HM3 Ramon Diaz Supporting the Warfighter in Rota

ROTA, Spain –Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ramon A. Diaz, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota, delivers specialized orthopedic care that helps Sailors and Marines recover from injuries and return to duty.

A native of East Brunswick, New Jersey, Diaz serves as an orthopedic technician, working alongside providers to diagnose, treat and manage musculoskeletal injuries. His role supports active-duty personnel whose demanding duties place stress on bones, joints and connective tissues.

Diaz joined Navy Medicine seeking a challenge, an opportunity to travel the world and a chance to serve others through healthcare. Over the past six years, he has worked alongside highly skilled medical professionals while developing expertise that directly supports fleet and force health.

One of the most significant moments of his career occurred while assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center during the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal. Witnessing Navy Medicine rapidly mobilize to support a complex humanitarian mission reinforced his commitment to service and demonstrated the impact military healthcare professionals can have during times of crisis.

“To see Navy Medicine mobilize was a profound experience,” said Diaz. “Everybody knew what the mission was. There were no questions, only a relentless drive to get the job done.”

The experience reflected values Diaz learned long before joining the Navy. Growing up in New Jersey, he played football, where he developed an appreciation for teamwork, accountability, and perseverance, qualities that continue to guide him in uniform today.

Today, Diaz continues supporting Sailors and Marines assigned throughout the region, helping them recover from injuries and maintain the physical capability required to support Navy and Marine Corps missions around the world.

NMRTC Rota serves as a force multiplier in Navy Medicine’s strategic global medical support mission throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East while also supporting operational readiness and maintaining a strategic repository of expertise at Naval Hospital Rota on the Iberian Peninsula.

For 250 years, Navy Medicine, represented by more than 44,000 highly trained military and civilian healthcare professionals, has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.