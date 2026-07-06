WyberAi Debuts AI App Builder That Tests Every App for Data Leaks Before Deployment

WyberAi homepage — AI app builder that turns prompts into web and mobile apps A web app generated by WyberAi from a plain-English prompt Sumeet Sutar, Founder and CEO of SignalPulse Technologies

WyberAi turns a single plain-English prompt into a web or native mobile app, then scans the app's live database for exposed data before it goes public.

Most AI builders hand you an app that looks finished but quietly leaks data. WyberAi attacks the app it just built and won't let those holes reach your users.” — Sumeet Sutar, Founder & CEO, SignalPulse Technologies

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SignalPulse Technologies LLC today announced the general availability of WyberAi, an AI app builder that turns a plain-English description into a working application — and inspects each build for security flaws before it ships.

With WyberAi, a user describes the desired app in ordinary language. The platform generates production-ready React and Tailwind code, provisions a Supabase database with authentication, and deploys the result to a live URL, often within minutes. Where most AI builders stop at a website, WyberAi also generates native mobile apps as React Native projects for iOS and Android from the same prompt, with a live, interactive preview. The prompt is reusable across targets: one description can produce a web app or a native mobile app, at the user's choice.

AI-generated software frequently ships with misconfigured database permissions that quietly expose user data. WyberAi addresses this with a live database security scan that runs on every build. Rather than only analyzing the generated code, it connects to the application's database using the same anonymous key an outside attacker would use, and checks what that key can access. Exposed data is flagged before the application is published — a safeguard the widely used web-only builders leave to the developer.

Every WyberAi project includes one-click deployment, GitHub sync, custom domains, full source-code export, and more than 27 integrations, including Supabase, Stripe, and OpenAI. The generated application is a real, ownable codebase rather than a locked-in sandbox.

"Most AI builders hand you an app that looks finished but quietly leaks data," said Sumeet Sutar, Founder and CEO of SignalPulse Technologies. "We flipped that. WyberAi attacks the app it just built — probing the live database like a hacker — and won't let those holes reach your users. You describe what you want, choose web or mobile, and get a real product you own the code to, checked before it ships."

WyberAi is available now with a free tier of 50 credits per month and no credit card required. Additional information is available at wyberai.com.

About SignalPulse Technologies LLC

SignalPulse Technologies LLC is a United States-registered software company headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming, building AI products that help founders and operators move faster. Its flagship product, WyberAi, turns plain-English prompts into production-ready web and mobile apps and security-checks every build before launch.

Media Contact: Sumeet Sutar, Founder and CEO, SignalPulse Technologies LLC — hello@wyberai.com

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