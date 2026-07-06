Safety-Certified Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) Market Report Examines Market Dynamics, Segment Insights

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The Business Research Company’s Safety-Certified Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The safety-certified programmable logic controllers (PLCs) sector is experiencing notable expansion, reflecting the increasing emphasis on automation and safety in industrial environments. As industries continue to adopt advanced control systems, the market for these specialized PLCs is set to grow significantly, driven by evolving technology and regulatory demands.

Safety-Certified Programmable Logic Controllers Market Size and Growth Prospects

The market for safety-certified programmable logic controllers has seen substantial growth in recent years. From a valuation of $5.13 billion in 2025, it is projected to rise to $5.6 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This historical growth is largely due to the growing adoption of industrial automation, heightened demand for workplace safety mechanisms, initial deployment of basic PLC systems in manufacturing sectors, expansion of process industries that require precise control, and the development of automation within the oil and gas sector.

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Looking ahead, the safety-certified programmable logic controllers market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $8.02 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.4%. This forecasted increase is driven by stricter global functional safety regulations, rising implementation of smart manufacturing solutions, growing demand for autonomous industrial operations, the broadening scope of automation in critical infrastructure, and enhanced integration of cybersecurity measures within industrial control environments. Emerging trends during this period include standardization of functional safety compliance across different PLC architectures, advancements in modular redundant safety controller designs, improvements in real-time fault detection paired with automatic fail-safe switching, fortified cybersecurity frameworks for safety PLC integration, and the expansion of certified safety communication protocols in automated industrial systems.

Understanding Safety-Certified Programmable Logic Controllers and Their Role

Safety-certified programmable logic controllers are specialized control devices engineered to meet functional safety standards, managing safety-critical industrial operations. Their primary function is to ensure that machinery and equipment operate within safe parameters, preventing accidents and mitigating risks by automatically transitioning systems into a safe state when faults or failures occur. These PLCs play a crucial role in maintaining operational safety and reliability across various industrial applications.

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Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Safety-Certified Programmable Logic Controllers Market

One of the main drivers behind the expansion of the safety-certified programmable logic controllers market is the rapid increase in industrial automation adoption. Industrial automation involves the use of technology to perform tasks with minimal human intervention, aiming to enhance efficiency and reduce labor costs. Machines and automation software can handle repetitive or complex processes more consistently than humans, leading to lower operational expenses. Safety-certified PLCs support this automation by ensuring processes run safely and reliably, allowing automated machinery to function under strict safety protocols that prevent accidents and equipment damage.

For instance, in April 2024, the International Federation of Robotics—which is a Germany-based global organization—reported a 12% increase in industrial robot installations within the United States for 2023, reaching a total of 44,303 units in manufacturing. This statistic highlights the accelerating automation trends that are directly boosting the demand for safety-certified programmable logic controllers in industrial settings.

Geographical Overview of the Safety-Certified Programmable Logic Controllers Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the safety-certified programmable logic controllers market. This dominance is attributed to the region’s advanced industrial infrastructure, strong regulatory environment, and widespread adoption of automation technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this rapid growth include expanding industrial bases, increasing investment in automation, and evolving safety regulations. The market report encompasses various regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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