New PSMJ Research Shows Record-Setting Financial Performance for AE Firms

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PSMJ Resources, Inc. (PSMJ), the leading authority on business performance in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, announced today that participating firms in its 2026 AE Financial Performance Benchmark Survey achieved a record-setting median operating profit margin on net revenue of 20.5%, the highest level recorded in the survey's history.The findings underscore the remarkable resilience and financial discipline demonstrated by AE firms despite broader economic uncertainty, labor shortages, and shifting market conditions."These results represent an important moment for the AEC industry," said Gregory Hart, President of PSMJ Resources. "For decades, firm leaders have worked to improve project delivery, strengthen financial management, and build more resilient organizations. Achieving a 20.5% operating profit margin on net revenue is evidence that many firms are executing at an exceptionally high level. Further supporting this, we saw record-setting values for both the target and achieved direct labor multipliers as well as several other metrics.”The 2026 AE Financial Performance Benchmark Results provide comprehensive financial and operational benchmarking data from architecture and engineering firms across North America. The data set provides insight on 125+ key performance indicators, including profitability, utilization, overhead, labor multipliers, backlog, growth, and financial health metrics. It also provides deeper analysis into peer groups such as firm size, location, client markets, and more to ensure that AE firm leaders have the data they need to make high-quality decisions.According to Hart, several factors likely contributed to the record-setting profitability reported by participating firms, including:- Strong demand across key infrastructure, transportation, environmental, and private-sector markets- Continued focus on project selection and risk management- Improved pricing discipline and fee management- Greater operational efficiency driven by technology investments- Enhanced workforce productivity and utilization managementWhile the industry continues to face challenges related to talent acquisition, succession planning, and technological disruption, the survey results suggest that leading firms are successfully adapting and positioning themselves for sustained growth."The firms achieving these results aren't simply benefiting from favorable market conditions," Hart added. "They're making deliberate investments in leadership, project management, technology, and operational excellence. The best-performing firms continue to raise the bar for what is possible in the architecture and engineering profession."The 2026 AE Financial Performance Benchmark Results are the industry's most comprehensive source of financial benchmarking data, enabling firm leaders to compare performance against peers and identify opportunities for improvement.To access the 2026 AE Financial Performance Benchmark Results, visit psmj.com/fin About PSMJ Resources, Inc.For more than 50 years, PSMJ Resources, Inc. has helped architecture, engineering, and construction firms improve performance, increase profitability, and achieve sustainable growth through industry-leading research, benchmarking, training, consulting, and executive networking programs. PSMJ serves thousands of AEC firms worldwide and is recognized as one of the industry's most trusted sources of management insight and business intelligence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.