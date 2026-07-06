Noteefy Acquires Metolius Golf, Creating Golf's First Unified Demand and Revenue Intelligence Platform

The combination unites demand optimization and AI-powered course data intelligence into golf's only all-in-one revenue platform, now serving over 1,500 courses.

Few people have both the technology and revenue management experience that Ross (Liggett) brings, and that uniquely positions our team to help operators turn new technology like AI into real revenue.” — Jake Gordon, CEO & Co-Founder, Noteefy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noteefy, the leading demand and revenue management platform for the golf industry, today announced the acquisition of Metolius Golf , a data intelligence company serving 600+ golf courses. Metolius turns scattered golf course operations data into a single, aggregated analytics platform with AI insights that surfaces daily revenue opportunities operators may otherwise miss.Together, Noteefy and Metolius now power roughly 1,500 golf courses. The combined platform pairs Noteefy's demand optimization tools, which fill tee sheets and recapture unsold inventory, with Metolius's intelligence layer to give operators one system for demand and revenue management.Golfer Demand Optimization Meets AI-Powered Course Data IntelligenceGolf course operators have historically managed forecasting, demand insights, and operational performance manually in separate systems, with key reports taking weeks to prepare per property. For multi-course operators, the problem multiplies. Tee sheet data sits fragmented in one platform, marketing in another, and waitlist demand in a third. Revenue trends, weather benchmarking, and marketing attribution live in spreadsheets, or nowhere at all. Most courses still make pricing, staffing, and marketing decisions based on gut feel and last year's numbers.Metolius solves this by aggregating critical operational data from each course's point-of-sale, tee sheet, accounting, CRM, email, and advertising systems into a unified cloud data warehouse, with automated daily reporting, multi-course portfolio roll-ups, sales forecasts, and proprietary weather-adjusted performance benchmarks that correlate hour-by-hour weather patterns with rounds and revenue.Combined with their Noteefy data, operators gain something that has not existed in golf: the ability to see demand before it converts, compare it against how the business is actually performing in real time, and act on AI-powered recommendations. For a management company running ten courses, this is transformative.Industry Veteran Ross Liggett Joins Noteefy as VP of Data Metolius founder Ross Liggett joins Noteefy as Vice President of Data, leading the company's data strategy, analytics platform, and customer intelligence capabilities. Liggett is among the golf industry's foremost experts on cloud-based technology, digital marketing, and artificial intelligence, and was named No. 25 on Golf Inc. Magazine's 2025 Most Powerful People in Golf list. Before founding Metolius, Liggett spent his career in golf operations and served as a marketing, sales, and technology executive for several national multi-course operators.AI-Enabled, Embedded Decision-Making for Every OperatorThe combined platform introduces AI-enabled analytics embedded directly into the operator's daily workflow. Rather than requiring course managers to log into a separate tool and interpret data themselves, the system delivers context-aware insights and recommendations where operators are already working. The AI layer learns from each course's unique data patterns and improves over time, giving independent operators and small management groups access to decision-support tools previously available only to the largest hospitality enterprises."Operators don't have time to consolidate and interpret data coming from dozens of systems across their operation. Our data model and AI handle that work, flagging anomalies, answering questions in plain English, and recommending the exact revenue, staffing, and marketing moves that drive results. Combined with Noteefy, the decision-to-action system that once belonged only to the biggest enterprises now belongs to every operator," said Ross Liggett, Founder of Metolius Golf.Market ContextThe acquisition comes as the golf industry reaches a sustained demand peak. According to the National Golf Foundation, golf courses generated $37.1 billion in 2023, the most on record. On-course golfers reached 28.1 million in 2024, the most since 2008. Yet the industry still loses more than $1 billion annually to unfilled cancellations and no-shows. The hotel and restaurant industries made the shift to revenue management platforms years ago. Golf is now at that same inflection point.For more information or to read the full announcement, visit noteefy.com/metolius About NoteefyNoteefy is the leading demand and revenue management platform for the golf industry. Purpose-built for course operators, Noteefy helps optimize tee time utilization, optimize direct revenue, and elevate the guest experience. Founded in 2023 by Jake Gordon and Dathan Wong, Noteefy is trusted by over 1,000 golf courses globally, including 80 of Golfweek's Top 200 Resorts and 9 of the top 12 multi-course operators. The company is backed by Full In Partners, Powerhouse Capital, Teamworthy Ventures, Phoenix Capital Ventures, PerotJain, and a syndicate of industry veterans across golf, travel, and hospitality.

Metolius Golf is now part of Noteefy!

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