Join me for my upcoming coffee and tea hour!

Hi Neighbor,

I’m excited to invite you to my upcoming coffee and tea hour on Friday, July 17, from 11 a.m. to noon. Join me at the St. Clair Shores Senior Center, 20100 Stephens Road in St. Clair Shores.

For more information, feel free to contact my office at 517-373-0852 or [email protected] or go to RepEdwards.com or Facebook.com/RepKEdwards. I look forward to seeing you there!

Kindly,

Kimberly Edwards

State Representative

House District 12