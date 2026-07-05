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Join me for my upcoming coffee and tea hour!

Hi Neighbor,

I’m excited to invite you to my upcoming coffee and tea hour on Friday, July 17, from 11 a.m. to noon. Join me at the St. Clair Shores Senior Center, 20100 Stephens Road in St. Clair Shores.

For more information, feel free to contact my office at 517-373-0852 or [email protected] or go to RepEdwards.com or Facebook.com/RepKEdwards. I look forward to seeing you there!

A Coffee and Tea Hour graphic for Michigan State Representative Kimberly Edwards on Friday, July 17, from 11 AM to noon at the St. Clair Shores Senior Center, 20100 Stephens Road in St. Clair Shores.

Kindly, 

Kimberly Edwards

State Representative

House District 12

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Join me for my upcoming coffee and tea hour!

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