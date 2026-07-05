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St. Albans Barracks / DUI Drug

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 26A2004261

TROOPER:  Cody Bellinghiri                           

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/03/2026 at approximately 0132 hours

LOCATION: Middle Rd, Alburgh VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

 

ACCUSED: Jaydon Lindsay

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 3rd, 2026, at approximately 0132 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Middle Rd in the Town of Alburgh, VT. On scene, Troopers were able to identify the operator as Jaydon Lindsay (22) of St. Albans, VT. While speaking with Lindsay, he demonstrated signs of impairment.

 

After a thorough investigation, Lindsay was placed under arrest for driving under the influence – drugs. Lindsay was then transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in Grand Isle County Criminal Court on August 27th, 2026, at 0830 hours for the above charge.

 

The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by Alburgh Fire, Alburgh Rescue and Poissant’s Towing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 08/27/2026 at 0830 hours             

COURT: Grand Isle County Criminal Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

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St. Albans Barracks / DUI Drug

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