St. Albans Barracks / DUI Drug
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC
SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2004261
TROOPER: Cody
Bellinghiri
STATION: St Albans
Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/03/2026 at
approximately 0132 hours
LOCATION: Middle Rd, Alburgh
VT
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs
ACCUSED: Jaydon Lindsay
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St.
Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 3rd, 2026, at
approximately 0132 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans
Barracks responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Middle Rd in the
Town of Alburgh, VT. On scene, Troopers were able to identify the operator as
Jaydon Lindsay (22) of St. Albans, VT. While speaking with Lindsay, he
demonstrated signs of impairment.
After a thorough
investigation, Lindsay was placed under arrest for driving under the influence
– drugs. Lindsay was then transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing
and issued a citation to appear in Grand Isle County Criminal Court on August 27th,
2026, at 0830 hours for the above charge.
The Vermont State Police was
assisted on scene by Alburgh Fire, Alburgh Rescue and Poissant’s Towing.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 08/27/2026 at
0830
hours
COURT: Grand Isle County
Criminal Court
LODGED – LOCATION:
N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.