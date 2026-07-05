Hunter’s Education Class / Field Day

Hunter’s Education Field Day

To Register for an Online Hunter’s Education Course: https://wildlife.utah.gov/online-with-an-in-person-field-day.html

To Find an In-Person Field Day: https://dwrapps.utah.gov/dwrcourses/he/internet

Instructor: Phillip Pendleton

Location: North Springs Shooting Range, 5245 S 8000 W, Price, UT 84501. Turn south on SR10 and follow the signs to North Springs Shooting Range. Please do not go on dirt roads.

Shooting Dates/Times: Same as the class.

Additional Fees: There is a $5.00 range fee payable at the front desk of the main cabin.

What to Bring: Please bring all of your paperwork, the online course completion and the Hunter’s Education Registration certificates, a minimum of 30 rim fire rounds and a rim fire rifle to shoot during the live fire portion of the course. It is recommended that you bring something to lay on during the prone position of the live fire course. Children under the age of 16 must have a parent or guardian present.