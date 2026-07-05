WebDaddy Pro Partners Introduces Partner Hosting Credits and Enhanced Staging for Agency Development

WebDaddy Pro Partners, the global delegated‑access hosting platform for agencies.

WebDaddy Pro Partners launches Partner Hosting Credits, giving agencies a 30‑day staging cycle to build and launch websites inside client‑owned accounts.

Agencies told us they needed more flexibility in how they onboard new clients. Partner Hosting Credits give them the option to begin building immediately before hosting is purchased.” — Theodore Carpenter, President of WebDaddy Pro

MCALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebDaddy Pro Partners today announced the introduction of Partner Hosting Credits and enhanced staging capabilities, designed to give agencies the option to begin developing client websites immediately after a client creates a free WebDaddy Pro account and grants delegated access—before hosting is activated. The update is designed for independent designers, freelancers, digital marketing firms, and web development agencies managing multiple client projects, reflecting feedback from partners seeking faster project starts and clearer account ownership.CLIENT-OWNED ACCOUNTS FROM DAY ONEClients begin by creating a free WebDaddy Pro account and granting delegated access to their agency, establishing account ownership from the start while keeping credentials secure.Issued Partner Hosting Credits activate a fixed 30‑day development cycle for a single client project, allowing agencies to initiate staging, design, and development inside the client-owned account before hosting is activated. When the client approves the final build, hosting can be enabled instantly without migration. Agencies continue managing the site through delegated access while clients retain full ownership.This model addresses common agency concerns around account ownership, credential sharing, development delays, staging environments, and production migrations.QUOTE“Agencies told us they needed more flexibility in how they onboard new clients,” said Theodore Carpenter, President of WebDaddy Pro. “Partner Hosting Credits give them an optional tool to begin building immediately through delegated access, ensuring they can accelerate their workflow when needed without disrupting their traditional billing cycles.”PARTNER HOSTING CREDITS: FIXED 30-DAY DEVELOPMENT CYCLEPartner Hosting Credits operate on a strict project-based structure:- Each credit applies to one client project- Each credit activates a fixed 30‑day development cycle- Each new project requires a new credit request issued by WebDaddy Pro PartnersWithin this cycle, agencies can build, test, and present websites in staging environments tied to the client’s account. Upon approval, hosting is activated without migration or rebuild steps.This structure ensures predictable project timelines and consistent delivery expectations across all agency engagements.NEW CAPABILITIES FOR AGENCIES- Enhanced Staging Environments: Partners receive staging environments for iterative development, client review, and pre‑launch validation.- Partner Hosting Credits: Each credit represents a single client project with a fixed 30‑day development cycle covering build, staging, and client approval inside a client‑owned account.- Delegated Access and Centralized Management: Manage multiple client accounts from a single dashboard without shared credentials.- Scalable Resources: Includes scalable data, storage, and email resources designed for agency workloads, subject to platform usage limits.- Advanced Development Tools: Includes DNS management, SSL provisioning, backups, migrations, and deployment utilities.- $17.95/Month Client Hosting (Unchanged): Client hosting remains at the existing rate, preserving the current WebDaddy Pro pricing structure and agency commission model for 1‑, 3‑, and 5‑year plans.- High‑Availability Infrastructure: All sites are supported by a high‑availability hosting environment with a 99.9% uptime commitment.DESIGNED FOR REAL AGENCY OPERATIONSWebDaddy Pro Partners is built to align with real‑world agency workflows by structuring development around active client projects. The fixed 30‑day cycle ensures agencies can move efficiently from initiation to delivery while maintaining clear operational boundaries per engagement.ABOUT WEBDADDY PRO PARTNERSWebDaddy Pro Partners is a global agency program built around delegated access and client‑owned accounts, enabling agencies to develop, manage, and launch client websites through structured, project‑based workflows. The platform combines centralized account management, staging environments, hosting services, and development tools designed to reduce operational friction and help agencies scale client delivery efficiently.

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