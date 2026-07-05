brightplace Selected for RET Ventures' PropTech AI Accelerator Cohort

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AI-native apartment rental platform joins RET Ventures' inaugural accelerator cohort alongside LeasingAI, gaining access to institutional real estate network.

AI is reshaping how renters discover their next home” — Christopher Yip, Partner, RET Ventures

HOBOOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- brightplace.ai, an AI-native apartment rental platform, has been named a participant in the inaugural RET Ventures AI Accelerator, a program launched by real estate-focused venture capital firm RET Ventures to support early-stage companies building AI-enabled leasing and marketing technology for the multifamily industry. brightplace.ai was named alongside LeasingAI as one of the first two companies selected for the cohort, with additional AI-focused leasing and marketing startups expected to join on a rolling basis.

The accelerator connects participating companies with mentorship, strategic guidance, and RET Ventures' network of institutional real estate owners and operators, a base that includes more than 50 strategic investors managing over $600 billion in real estate assets. The program is intended to help startups refine their products and prepare for broader adoption as generative AI reshapes how renters search for housing and how operators reach them.

brightplace's selection reflects its focus on AI-native apartment discovery. Rather than returning a filtered list of listings, brightplace's AI Rental Advisor interprets a renter's full set of priorities in a single conversation and returns matches along with an explanation of why each one fits, drawing on property, neighborhood, financial and lifestyle data structured by the company's proprietary IntentOS platform. Renters can also ask follow-up questions about a unit's total monthly cost or a neighborhood's day-to-day character within that same conversation. Guides in the company's resource library, including one describing how a student found a Bronx apartment for under $1,300 on a limited budget, reflect the same needs-first approach built into the Advisor itself.

"AI is reshaping how renters discover their next home," said Christopher Yip, a partner at RET Ventures, adding that brightplace.ai is building for that shift from the ground up and that RET Ventures is backing the company through its new accelerator program.

brightplace.ai launched publicly in April 2026 and has since introduced brightplace.ai Connect, infrastructure that makes its Rental Advisor directly accessible to AI agents and third-party applications, extending its discovery capabilities beyond its own site as more renters begin their search through AI assistants rather than traditional listing sites.

About brightplace.ai

brightplace.ai is an AI-native apartment rental discovery platform founded by multiple-time founder and CEO Brian Lichtenberger. Bootstrapped by a small team of AI-first engineers and headquartered in New York, brightplace.ai is built on IntentOS, its proprietary technology platform that structures rental listing, neighborhood and financial data for AI-driven search. Renters can use the AI Rental Advisor directly at no cost, while property operators can deploy the same conversational experience on their own websites. For more information, visit brightplace.ai.

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