Crawford Oaks Fire Evacuation Notifications - July 3rd, 2026 - 2:5pm
Level 3 "GO NOW" and Level 2 "GET SET" Evacuation Notifications have been issued due Crawford Oaks Fire
Highway 14 is closed in both directions from Highway 197 and Avery Park
URL to interactive map - https://sartopo.com/m/54FAUVP
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