Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,029 in the last 365 days.

Crawford Oaks Fire Evacuation Notifications - July 3rd, 2026 - 2:5pm

Level 3 "GO NOW" and Level 2 "GET SET" Evacuation Notifications have been issued due Crawford Oaks Fire

Highway 14 is closed in both directions from Highway 197 and Avery Park

URL to interactive map - https://sartopo.com/m/54FAUVPCrawford Oaks Fire - July 3rd 1445 Hours

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Crawford Oaks Fire Evacuation Notifications - July 3rd, 2026 - 2:5pm

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.