Statement from DOH and DEC

“Following power failure at the Yonkers Joint wastewater treatment plant, a partially treated discharge has been occurring from the facility to the Hudson River. The New York State Department of Health and Department of Environmental Conservation have been communicating closely with Westchester and Rockland Counties, New York City, and our partner agencies.

"As with all untreated sources of water, people should not directly drink untreated Hudson River water. Additionally, New Yorkers should refrain from swimming or any other activity that involves the full immersion of the body under water at closed beaches. It is safe, however, to engage in other recreational activities which involve partial contact with the water such as boating, kayaking and fishing. For those individuals who plan to fish, please consult the Health Department’s fishing advisories.

"We encourage New Yorkers to follow all local guidance — such as beach closures -- but this incident should not have any effect on other Hudson River activities this weekend, including America 250 celebrations."

Contact: New York State Department of Health

518-474-2043 x. 2