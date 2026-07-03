Commander, Naval Surface Forces, holds change of command ceremony

U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Joe Cahill relieved U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Brendan McLane as commander, Naval Surface Forces and commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP), during a change of command ceremony at Naval Amphibious Base, Coronado, California on July 3, 2026.

During his tenure, McLane released “The Competitive Edge 2.0”, an improved surface force strategy for sustained development, fleet alignment, and increased production of ships to the fleet. McLane oversaw a continued push for fleet readiness exemplified by the re-establishment of Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) commands. SIMA is designed to increase Navy self-sufficiency by giving Sailors intermediate-level technical expertise during their shore tour to increase knowledge and reduce the need for maintenance by contractors.

McLane also championed leadership development as a Surface Force mission. He developed proficient warfighters to operate in today’s environment, increased technical training, and expanded educational opportunities for both Sailors and leaders.

"Combat revealed where we needed to adjust. We learned faster than our adversaries. We built a Surface Force that is more ready than it was three years ago because we committed to always getting better,” McLane said. “As I leave this command, I do so with great confidence because I know the Surface Force is in capable hands."

McLane will now retire from the U.S. Navy to conclude more than 36 years of dedicated service.

Cahill, a 1992 University of Maine graduate with more than three decades of service afloat and ashore, assumes his new role following his tour as the 61st commander of Naval Surface Force, Atlantic. He previously commanded the Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Monsoon (PC 4) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88), where his crew provided humanitarian aid and disaster relief off northeastern Japan. In major command, he led the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) as the Integrated Air and Missile Warfare Defense Commander for Carrier Strike Group 9, earning the ship a Battle “E” for superior performance in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleets.

His shore assignments include tours with the Joint Staff, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the Chief of Naval Operations’ staff, the Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, the Naval War College, and Carrier Strike Group 15.

"It is my greatest honor to lead the Surface Force,” Cahill said. “Across the last two and a half years, Naval Surface Forces have conducted sustained combat operations with tremendous professionalism and precision. When the nation needs us, the surface community will continue to be ready on arrival to fight and win.”

Cahill’s assumption of command marks a new chapter of leadership for the U.S. Navy’s surface warriors. The mission of CNSP is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.

For more news from Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/.