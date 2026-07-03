NUJ statement on Lyra McKee murder verdict

The NUJ has responded after three men were found not guilty of the murder of journalist and union member Lyra McKee in a verdict delivered at Belfast Crown Court today (3 July).

In her closing remarks, Mrs Justice Smyth described McKee's murder as "an act of senseless violence" and expressed regret that the protracted trial had brought little if any comfort to McKee's family and friends. “The gunman has never been brought to the court and the evidence against those accused of assisting or encouraging has fallen short of that required for conviction,” said Smyth.

The NUJ was represented at the hearing by Séamus Dooley, assistant general secretary, and Kevin Cooper, Belfast & District branch acting chair, who has been a union observer at a number of hearings.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, said:

"The NUJ had hoped that Lyra's family would find solace by securing a conviction through the judicial process. "Mrs Justice Smyth determined clearly and unambiguously that Lyra McKee had been murdered. However, not guilty verdicts were returned against the three accused. "It remains a matter of grave concern that no one was charged with the shooting of Lyra McKee; the person who pulled the trigger got off scot-free. In this case, someone has got away with the murder of a journalist - just as happened in the case of Martin O'Hagan. "Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Lyra's family, partner, and friends at this incredibly difficult and distressing time."

Kevin Cooper, Belfast & District branch acting chair, said:

"This has been a traumatic period for Lyra’s family, partner and friends. As Mrs Justice Smyth acknowledged in her closing remarks, today's outcome will not give Lyra's loved ones the peace they sought and to which they were entitled. They have waited a long time for judgment in this case and have been tenacious in pursuing justice while having to listen to the most awful, chilling evidence over the last two years. Our thoughts are with them all."

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