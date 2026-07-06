Morpho Launches Morpho Campus, Turning Real Factory Experience Into a Course for First-Time Founders

Morpho Campus

Morpho, a product design and manufacturing company, launches Morpho Campus: a course teaching first-time founders its real path from idea to factory-ready.

Most people trying to build a product are guessing. They don't find out what they got wrong until they've already spent the money. Morpho Campus is the process we actually use, written down.” — Josh Fairbairn

HONG KONG, CENTRAL, HONG KONG, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morpho , a product design and contract manufacturing company based in China, has launched Morpho Campus , a course that walks first-time founders through the full path from a product idea to a factory-ready plan. The course is built on the same process Morpho has used with the 1,000+ founders it has helped manufacture and ship over 14 years."Most people trying to build a product are guessing," said Josh Fairbairn, Founder & CEO of Morpho. "They're piecing it together from YouTube videos and forum posts, and they don't find out what they got wrong until they've already spent the money. Morpho Campus is the process we actually use, written down."Fairbairn started Morpho after his own crowdfunding campaign ran into a manufacturing mismatch he hadn't planned for. He refunded backers and spent the years afterward building the systems, supplier relationships, and quality checks that make up Morpho's process today — including the Components Control Method (CCM), which breaks a product into its critical parts, sources each one from a vetted supplier, and assembles under quality and IP control. It's the same underlying approach used by companies like Apple.What's Inside Morpho CampusMorpho Campus is hosted on Thinkific and covers the manufacturing sequence end to end: research and sourcing, prototyping, molds and pilot runs, compliance and certifications, choosing a manufacturer, costing and landed cost, MOQs and payment terms, logistics, and the decisions that come after a product ships. Access runs for one year and works on mobile.The course is taught by Fairbairn alongside the Morpho team, including Kay Ye (COO) and Abel Gomez (Business Developer), each teaching from their own area of the business. Lessons draw on real cases Morpho has worked, including écoute, BullseyeBore Core, and LastSwab, along with the mistakes Morpho has watched founders make and paid to fix."We didn't want to build a course that sells inspiration," Fairbairn said. "There's no cohort, no certificate, no promise that you'll get rich. It's the sequence, the decisions, and the guardrails that keep a first-time founder from wasting money before they've built anything."Morpho Campus is priced at $499 for one-time, lifetime-for-the-year access, with a 7-day refund window. It's available now at morphomfg.com/campus.About MorphoMorpho is a product design and contract manufacturing company in Hong Kong, with manufacturing operations across mainland China. Since 2014, Morpho has guided 1,100+ founders from concept to mass production through design-for-manufacturability engineering, audited quality control, and its proprietary Component Control Method (CCM), which protects client intellectual property structurally. For more information, visit morphomfg.com.

Morpho Campus | From Idea to Production: The Manufacturing Course Built by People Who Actually Do It

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