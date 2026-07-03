ELYS Life to Host Private Launch Event in Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELYS Life, an AI-powered personalized health and longevity platform founded by Renat Mansurov, will host an intimate private launch event at Wellth by Medcare in Dubai.

Wellth is an integrative medicine and wellness hub launched by Aster DM Healthcare and managed by Medcare, offering services across sleep improvement, anti-ageing, regenerative medicine consultation, preventive screening, and other wellness-focused areas.

The private event will combine Mansurov’s birthday celebration with the official introduction of ELYS Life, bringing together 47 carefully selected VIP guests, including founders, investors, doctors, wellness leaders, media representatives, and strategic partners.

ELYS Life is being developed in the UAE as an AI nervous-system OS and personalized longevity mentor designed to support people in improving sleep, reducing stress and anxiety, managing panic-related signals, increasing energy, enhancing recovery, and optimizing overall human performance through personalized daily guidance.

“The future of health will not be another dashboard,” said Renat Mansurov, Founder of ELYS Life. “People do not need more fragmented data. They need an intelligent system that understands their sleep, stress, recovery, panic signals, lifestyle, and habits — and gives them the right protocol at the right moment. That is what we are building with ELYS Life.”

The platform reflects a growing global shift toward preventive health, AI-powered wellness, nervous-system regulation, and individualized lifestyle optimization. The long-term vision of ELYS Life is to become an AI operating system for proactive health and longevity: a personal intelligence layer that helps people move from reactive healthcare to daily prevention, recovery, emotional balance, and performance.

The private gathering will serve as the first public introduction of the ELYS Life vision in Dubai and will mark the beginning of the brand’s Founding Circle — a select community of early supporters, partners, and advisors.



Website: https://elyslife.ai



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