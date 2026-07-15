Referent Launches AI-Native Legal Practice Management Platform for Solo Lawyers

New platform helps solo lawyers eliminate administrative work and reclaim up to 15 billable hours each week.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Referent today announced the launch of its AI-native legal practice management platform, a new software solution designed to help solo and small law firms reclaim up to 15 hours per week lost to administrative work. The announcement follows a survey of more than 500 practicing lawyers that found client intake, data entry, email management, matter creation, and deadline tracking consume significant amounts of non-billable time and remain among the most common sources of operational errors in legal practice.

Today, the team behind AI Lawyer announces Referent, an AI-native legal practice management platform designed specifically for solo and small law firms. The software combines client intake, matter management, documents, calendars, billing, and AI-powered workflow automation into a single workspace aimed at reducing administrative burden and helping lawyers focus on legal work.

The launch comes as AI adoption among lawyers reaches record levels. While industry surveys indicate that roughly 80% of legal professionals now use AI tools, many firms have yet to see measurable financial gains. Referent argues the problem is not a lack of AI, but fragmented workflows spread across disconnected applications.

“Lawyers don't need another tool to check,” said George Zaletski, CEO of Referent. “They need the work to disappear. After spending three years studying how lawyers actually operate, we found that the biggest opportunity wasn't generating better answers—it was eliminating the routine administrative tasks that prevent lawyers from spending time on clients and legal strategy.”

Turning the Inbox into an Organized Caseload

One of Referent's most notable features is its AI-powered onboarding process. After connecting an email account, the platform automatically identifies potential matters, links related communications and documents, and creates a review queue for lawyers to approve.

Tasks that traditionally require hours of manual intake and data entry can be completed through a simple review process, allowing firms to transform years of scattered email conversations into structured matters within minutes.

Built from Three Years of Legal Industry Research

The idea behind Referent emerged from an unexpected discovery within AI Lawyer, a consumer legal-AI platform that has grown to more than 300,000 registered users. The company found that approximately one-third of its users were practicing attorneys using a consumer-focused tool to improve professional workflows.

That insight led the team to spend three years interviewing hundreds of lawyers across multiple practice areas and working with practicing-attorney advisors to identify the most significant operational challenges facing small firms.

Their conclusion: lawyers were not primarily struggling with legal analysis—they were struggling with administrative systems.

Five Core Areas of Practice Management

Referent was designed around the five most time-consuming aspects of running a law practice:

Unified Firm Workspace: Clients, matters, emails, documents, tasks, notes, deadlines, and activity records managed in a single platform.

AI-Powered Intake and Email Management: Client communications automatically organized into relevant matters, reducing manual filing and missed opportunities.

Matter-Aware Legal Scheduling: Calendar management built specifically for legal workflows, including hearings, filing deadlines, conflict checking, and two-way calendar synchronization.

Integrated Time Tracking: Automatic capture of billable activity directly within matters and workflows to reduce lost revenue.

AI Agents and Voice Commands: Lawyers can search, manage matters, create tasks, and log time using AI assistance and voice interactions—even while away from their desks.

From System of Record to System of Action

Unlike traditional legal practice management systems that primarily store information, Referent describes itself as a "system of action"—software designed not only to organize legal work but also to help complete it.

The platform's AI agents assist with routine operational tasks while keeping lawyers in control of all client-facing communications and decisions.

As law firms continue searching for practical applications of artificial intelligence, Referent aims to address one of the profession's most persistent challenges: the administrative workload that limits productivity, profitability, and client service.

Availability

Referent is now rolling out to solo and small law firms. Interested attorneys can join the waitlist at referent.law.

About Referent

Referent is an AI-native legal practice management platform built for solo and small law firms. The software unifies client intake, matter management, documents, calendars, billing, and workflow automation in a single workspace while using AI agents to streamline day-to-day operations. The platform includes security features such as two-factor authentication and passkey support and is designed to help lawyers spend more time practicing law and less time managing administrative tasks.

https://referent.law/

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